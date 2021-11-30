Shropshire college connects with schools across the UK during online awards ceremony

Concord College

Following its achievement of Microsoft Showcase School status for 2021-22, Concord College was invited to a prestigious Showcase Plaque Awards ceremony online.

The Acton Burnell-based college received its Microsoft Showcase plaque ahead of the one hour virtual awards ceremony so that it could be on display in the college for students, staff, parents, alumni and visitors to see.

The event consisted of a ‘virtual photo op’ to show off the plaque and introduce Concord to other institutions.

Dr Richard Beard, head of Concord chemistry and IT teaching and learning lead, said: “The event was a good opportunity to introduce Concord to other Showcase schools across the UK.

“We were able to tell them more about us, who we are, what we do, how we achieve it and, of course, to learn from them as well.

“After talking to others, I think we have realised the level we are now operating at.

"It’s been a three year journey to get to where we are with our EdTech – and I think the breadth of what we can do and achieve now as a school is amazing.

“Next we want to progress further to extend Concord’s outreach support to local schools as well as those further afield.

“Specifically, we want to offer support through visits and training, showing how they too can develop their teaching and learning methods through better technology – dependent on the resources they have available to them.”

Concord’s head of physics and fellow IT teaching and learning lead Lee Garland said: “We look forward to inviting schools in for EdTech workshops, hopefully as soon as the New Year.

“There are various topics now to consider, such as technology in a post-pandemic world, the need for hybrid learning and using new teaching and learning methods acquired during the pandemic.

“This will be in a way that suits schools and organisations returning to their normality.”

One particular development in discussion at Concord is promoting the use of AI in the English department using Microsoft Teams’ ‘Reading Progress’ tool for evaluating students’ reading techniques by recording and receiving valuable linguistic breakdowns and analysis.

This will help students improve their reading fluency.

Concord’s ITTL and MIE Experts (Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts) look forward to further communication and events with fellow Showcase schools.

At the same time, to inspire and be inspired by different opportunities in the UK and abroad.