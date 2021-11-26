Shropshire college pastoral assistant gets recognition for her photography skills

Migrating geese in the sky in Shropshire

For the third time since June, Linda Rowe, who has worked at Acton Burnell-based Concord College for 10 years, has featured in the ‘In Pictures’ section of the BBC website.

She has been successful in the ‘Your Pictures’ category which requires readers to submit their best photo – or a maximum of three photos – based on a set theme.

Submissions for the competition, which takes place on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis, come from all around the world.

Linda Rowe

Linda, who has enjoyed photography as a hobby for over five years, has most recently featured in the November edition on the theme of a long journey.

Her previous features were in June and September.

She said: “I take part for the enjoyment – I carry my camera with me everywhere in case of a good photo opportunity.

“There are always nice opportunities at Concord including the nature and the sunsets after prep.”

She revealed that one of her other photos has been selected to feature in the Lingen Davies Architecture Photography calendar for 2022 which is in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.