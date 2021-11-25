Students inspired by Welsh cakes business entrepreneur

Michael Beynon

Michael, creator of Coal Pit Welsh Cakes, met with students on Hospitality & Food and Retail & Enterprise pathways online, to tell them about how he set up and runs his business.

He launched the business in October 2018 after following his love for both baking and local history. The entrepreneur, who has Down Syndrome, great-grandmother’s Welsh Cake recipe to develop his unique black Welsh Cake as a way to celebrate the lives of the miners from Ammanford. Michael, who lives in Chirk, said he always wanted to start his own business, despite his disability.

The Derwen Students who have special educational needs and disabilities said they had been inspired and felt encourage to start their own businesses.

Derwen College Curriculum Manager Jennifer Fawcett-Jones said: “We thankd Michael so much for taking the time to talk to our students about how he was able to set up a successful business from scratch.

"Students asked lots of interesting questions, and were inspired to think about their own future ambitions.”