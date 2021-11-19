Hundreds of Shropshire students take part in 'magicial' arts event

Students at Concord College

New guidelines were put in place for Concord College’s annual house arts competition.

The Covid-safe measures were sanctioned to ensure the safety of all performers – and spectators.

The measures included recording and live-streaming the event to allow for a larger audience outside the college theatre.

Commenting on the new guidelines for the competition, head of the college’s Teresa House, Chris Arthur, said: “Some of the most exciting, creative and inventive art has taken place under great limitations and restrictions.

“We encouraged all students to use the rules to fire up and inspire the ingenuity within each house.”

This year’s theme for the arts-based event was ‘lost and found’ with students from each of the college’s four houses required to create and perform four competition pieces.

Song, ensemble, spoken word and dance were performed for a maximum of five minutes.

Assistant principal Dr Rob Pugh, who was one of three staff judges in the most closely contested house arts to date, described it as a ‘magical event.’

With well-spirited and jubilant scenes, it was the college’s Mandela House who reigned victorious and celebrated among the crowd of students and staff as they were presented with the house arts shield.

Vice principal (pastoral) Jeremy Kerslake said: “Congratulations to all students who performed on stage – it was an amazing and thoroughly enjoyable event.

“We are lucky to have such a talented group of students and thank them for a truly entertaining and thought-provoking evening.