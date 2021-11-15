Poster day held at Shropshire college to showcase qualifications

Concord College held a poster day

The ‘live’ showcasing at Acton Burnell-based Concord College was held in the new £11m science block.

The 6.2 students talked through the findings on their varied and insightful posters as well as answering questions and queries on their chosen topic.

Students and staff were particularly excited to present or view the work on show as the in-person event was unable to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Topics this year ranged from politics and election strategies, international economies, technology and digital currencies, to Covid-19, ethics and efficacy, sustainability and societal issues.

Concord’s assistant principal (careers and university admissions) Dr Rob Pugh said: “I have been particularly impressed with the level of subject expertise demonstrated in the posters.

“An extended project qualification is a valuable sixth form qualification that involves students choosing a topic, carrying out research, creating a report and delivering a presentation.

“EPQs can be highly sought after by universities and employers so Concord students have often undertaken an EPQ to develop their independent project skills, complement their A-levels and increase their UCAS points.

“Students often underestimate just how knowledgeable they have become in their individual research areas – they have been acquiring this expertise for over a year.”

Following the showcasing of the work, students and staff have been voting for their favourite poster.