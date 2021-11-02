School rated good by inspectors

Ofsted inspectors rated the school as good

Smallbrook School near Wem was also graded 'outstanding' for the behaviour and attitude of its pupils in the Ofsted inspection.

The independent school, managed by Acorn Education and Care, caters for pupils aged seven to eighteen who have special educational needs (SEN), and social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH).

Ofsted Inspectors praised the school for creating ‘a real sense of family’ and noted that ‘staff nurture, educate and ultimately transform the lives of pupils who attend'.

Head Teacher, Craig Seretny said, “I’m really delighted that Ofsted has judged Smallbrook School as a good school with outstanding behaviour and attitudes.

“Since our last Ofsted inspection in June 2017, the senior leadership team and staff have worked hard to improve the education for our young people. It was noted within the inspection that “pupils’ behaviour is excellent. In lessons, pupils are motivated to learn and complete the work set for them.

“I am especially proud of the quality of relationships between students and staff, and how well supported students feel. I am now very excited for the opportunity to continue to lead Smallbrook School as we aspire to be outstanding in all areas.”

Inspectors also applauded staff for ‘quickly getting to know everything about individual pupils, so that they can personalise their approaches’ and provide them with ‘access to a broad curriculum, including opportunities to pursue vocational interests and qualifications, including GCSEs.

Inspectors commented that ‘teachers are creative in their delivery of the curriculum’, that ‘subject leaders are knowledgeable’ and ‘that their passion for their subject often rubs off onto the pupils’, and ‘pupils are being well prepared for their next steps into education, employment and training.’

They rated pupils’ behaviour and attitudes 'outstanding' and described it as ‘excellent’ noting that ‘in lessons, pupils are motivated to learn and complete the work set for them.

They went on to say, ‘expectations of respect and understanding of different faiths, cultures, tolerance and protected characteristics permeate the school’s approach to education.