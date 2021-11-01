Name confirmed for new all-age school

The new school is set to open next year

Ysgol Bro Caereinion has been chosen as the new name for the all-age dual stream school in Llanfair Caereinion.

Pupils from all schools in the Llanfair Caereinion catchment area were invited to put forward their ideas for a new name, which were then considered by the temporary governing body.

Councillor Gareth Jones, chair of the temporary governing body said: "We would like to thank all schools in the Llanfair Caereinion catchment area for their involvement in this important process of putting ideas forward for a new name for the school."

"The name Ysgol Bro Caereinion captures the very essence of our new school as being in the heart of our community and providing high quality bilingual education for everyone. This is an exciting time for education in the Llanfair Caereinion area and we look forward to working with staff, pupils and parents as we transition to Ysgol Bro Caereinion next year."

The next step will now be to design a logo for the new school, and there will be opportunities for pupils to contribute to this process once again.

Cllr Gareth Jones added: "We very much look forward to working with the school community to develop the new logo. As Governors we are committed to ensuring pupil's voices and ideas are placed centre stage of Ysgol Bro Caereinion's new identity."

Ysgol Bro Caereinion will open in September 2022 on the current sites of Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School.

The decision to merge the primary and high school to establish an all-age school in Llanfair Caereinion was made by Powys County Council earlier this year.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: "In just under 12 months, a new chapter for education in Llanfair Caereinion will begin with the opening of Ysgol Bro Caereinion.

"I would like to wish governors, staff, parents and pupils all the best over the coming months as they make the preparations as part of this merger. I will look forward to working with them as we work to improve the learner experience for those children who will attend Ysgol Bro Caereinion."