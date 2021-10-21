Schoolchildren overjoyed at new playground trike track

By Lisa O'Brien

A new track painted by highway teams on a playground is bringing a new thrill to break times for youngsters at a Shropshire school.

Children from Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School are overjoyed after they were gifted a new trike track
Pupils at Weston Lullingfields C of E Primary School, near Baschurch, have benefited from the new track and gift of trikes.

A pupil having a go on the track

Headteacher Elizabeth Madin said: "We recently had a visit from Jason Sapsford, operations manager for Kier Highways, and Paul Evans and crew from IR Roadlines.

"We enjoyed spying through the fence and windows as they marked up and painted a fabulous track on the playground for our youngest class, Acorns.

"Although we regularly drew a track with chalk, we now have a permanent one.

"Not only is it fun, it helps prevent collisions too, which is always a good thing.

"A little opening ceremony was held with cutting of the ribbon and the children immediately got to work testing it out the track.

"A massive thank you goes to the team for their commitment to work in the community."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

