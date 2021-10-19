Careers day for students

One of the presentations

The special Curriculum Enhancement Day gave the year 10 and 11 students the chance to think about work experience and their futures.

Liz Soulby who is Head of Careers at the school in Wellington said: "To support our year 10 students with making their decisions over the work experience placements they would like to pursue we invited a range of employers from the local area to come and give presentations.

"It gave the students a better idea of what is available to them," she said.

"Telford is a growing town, especially in the digital sector, and we wanted the students to learn how the sector is moving quickly and the new opportunities available to them. The day was divided to provide half hour segments to ensure the students had valuable time with the employers to learn about the different career sectors and for them to ask any questions."

She said that the students found the experience interesting and informative and ensured that they had relevant information to hand for making the all-important career and work experience decisions.

"The staff at Charlton are happy to be able to offer face-to-face opportunities once more.

"It is an exciting year as we bring face to face events back into school to enable our students to aspire to the very best opportunities in our busy industrial town. Our aim is to ensure our students are prepared for life in the modern world and become true changemakers of the future.

On the same day, year 11 had a host of Post 16 providers, apprenticeship providers, and training centres deliver presentations to them.

Andrew McNaughton, Charlton school principal said: "This is a vital time for students in year 11, they have to make extremely important decisions about the journey they will follow when they leave in the summer. We are immensely proud of the support the school provides to ensure they have the very best guidance to inform the decisions they make. The careers event has been a resounding success which was evident in the excitement surrounding the day, it was excellent to see students so inspired and alive with ideas and inspiration to inform their next steps."

Many students are using their experiences at Charlton to enter the Future leaders of the Year competition.

Changemakers is an innovative, free, personal and professional development project, created specifically for students aged 15-18, supporting character education.

"Events and awards such as this are an integral part of the wider school curriculum," Mr McNaughton said.