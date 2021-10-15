Sporty designs bring sponsorship success

Wrekin View head teacher Adrian Pembleton with pupils Salma Mohammed (left) and Bella Riley

Youngsters from Wrekin View School, in Wellington, took part in the Enreach Wonder Fund T-shirt design competition which was organised by the telecoms provider earlier this year.

The aim of the competition was to support grass roots sports clubs across Shropshire and children of all ages were encouraged to create impactful T-shirt designs using Enreach branding that could be worn for sporting activities.

There were over 200 entries altogether, and Wrekin View pupils Salma Mohammed and Bella Riley were awarded second and third places overall, winning £800 sponsorship to help the school’s active pupils.

Head teacher Adrian Pembleton said: “We are so very proud of Salma and Bella, and their designs were incredible.

“The sponsorship money will be spent on new sports equipment that we hope will motivate and inspire our children to keep active, stay healthy and promote a life-long love of sport.”

Katy Flannery, creative artworker for Enreach, said: “We were taken aback by the quality of the entries and the creativity of all the children.