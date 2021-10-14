College is in the running for a clutch of care awards

Condover College is delighted to be shortlisted for awards

Condover College Ltd is in the running for no less than seven different awards.

Vikki Pryce, the chief executive said: “Having so many nominations shortlisted for the Great British Care Awards is just confirmation of the excellent team we have at Condover College. Covid has been a real strain for everyone who has worked in social care and that’s why these awards are so important.

"I am a true believer that social care should be recognised as a profession. I am proud of every single member of staff who was nominated and every member of staff that works for the college."

All seven finalists have met with judges remotely to help with the decision on the overall winner for the category.

The winners of the regional finals will be announced on October 30 and will then be shortlisted for the nationals, which will take place in March 2022.

The shortlisted finalists are: Jo Mear, director of care and support , ‘The Outstanding Contribution to Social Care’; Andrew Harris, director of operations , ‘The Social Care Covid Hero Award’; the speech and language therapy team – Laura Conway, Jade Wright and Nicky Robinson – ‘The Putting People First/Personalisation Award’; Sam Price, deputy manager, ‘The Frontline Leaders Award’; Ben Roberts, lead support worker , ‘The Care Home Worker Award’; Anna Hubbleday, registered manager, ‘The Care Home Registered Manager Award’; and the Orchard team – Donna Shrimpton, Louise Austin and colleagues – ‘The Care Team Award’.