School which shut last year to become family centre

Oldford Road School Site in Welshpool

The change of use planning application to turn the former Oldford Road Nursery and Infants School into offices, a family centre and nursery has been approved by Powys County Council (PCC) planning officers under delegated powers.

The school was one of three sites in the town, that made up Welshpool Church in Wales primary school.

The application had been lodged in August on behalf of the council by Karen Finucane of Newtown Integrated Family Centre.

PCC planning officer Rhys Evans said: “There will be little change to the external appearance of the building or site, and the nature of the proposed change of use would not cause any detrimental impact upon the amenities enjoyed by occupiers of neighbouring properties.

“It is noted the use as a nursery centre will continue and the majority of the building will remain a community facility, and actually diversify to include a family centre.”

“The principle of development is considered to be acceptable.”

Mr Evans added that a condition to restrict the hours of when building work on extending the car park takes place has been added to the permission.

This so that it doesn’t impact on people living in homes around the site.

The car park will go up from 11 to 14 spaces, and another condition is that 10 per cent of these spaces need to have an electric vehicle charging point.

Welshpool town councillors had “no objections” to the proposal when they discussed the plans, but wanted to ensure that building regulations going back to 2010 continue to be followed there.

The site closed just before Christmas 2020, as all pupils moved over to their new Welshpool Church in Wales school building on Salop Road which opened in January, this year.

When completed the site would be known as the Oldford Integrated Family Centre and would provide similar services as the one in Newtown.

The Newtown Integrated Family Centre is described as a “one stop shop” providing services to support families’ learning, social care, and health needs.