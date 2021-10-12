Virtual careers fair for students, graduates and prospective students

Wrexham Glyndwr University

On October 14 from 10am-3pm, the All Wales Virtual Careers Fair will be open to students, recent graduates and prospective students, across Welsh communities.

As well as national employers such as Welsh Government, PepsiCo, Inc. and many cross-sector recruitment agencies, the fair will provide an opportunity for organisations across the North Wales region and share their opportunities with budding students, graduates and prospective students seeking to shape their careers.

Participants at the event will engage with a series of employability talks, one-to-one support sessions, as well as live CV clinics.

Alongside more than 135 organisations in attendance, Wrexham Glyndwr University Careers and Employability Adviser Neil Pritchard will be hosting the 'How to prepare for a job interview' workshop.

He will be providing interview top tips, strategies and sources help in preparing for interviews.

Other live sessions will cover a range of careers and employability topics to support with CV writing, networking and the importance of digital skills.