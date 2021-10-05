Shropshire college announces online open day

Concord College's campus

Over 750 signed up to the first two online open days held by Concord College, which is confident the experience will be a useful alternative for hundreds more prospective students, parents and agents, until all visits can resume.

The highly academic Acton Burnell-based college, for day and boarding students aged 13 to 18, would ordinarily operate on an ‘every day is an open day’ policy.

But in the interests of ensuring the safe return of face-to-face teaching and learning at the start of the academic year, Concord is inviting prospective families to an online experience.

In addition to live talks, the online platform contains useful information on the lower school, sixth form, further admissions details and a collection of virtual tours, allowing visitors to view the 80-acre campus and college facilities.

There will be chance to attend a live welcome talk to the online open day on October 19 by Concord’s new principal Dr Michael Truss who officially joined the college last month.

He will be accompanied by vice principal (academic) Tom Lawrence and head of lower school Rachel Coward for a Q&A session.

The second live talk will be on the admissions process again with a live Q&A session hosted by Concord’s admissions secretary Karen Pike and newly appointed marketing and development officer Suzanne Truss.

There is also information on Concord’s residential summer school which has been providing English and science and mathematics courses for over 40 years.

To join the official open day visit concordcollege.onlineopendays.com