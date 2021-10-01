Shropshire pupils take on tennis sensation Tim Henman in 24-hour marathon

Pupils took on tennis sensation Tim Henman in a 24-hour marathon

Wrekin College has set a target of raising £5,000 this year for Bright Ideas for Tennis, a charity that aims to help make the game more accessible to all.

After already reaching £4,700 they travelled to the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton to take part in a charity 24-hour marathon with a number of Davis Cup and GB tennis players.

The team will be continuing their fundraising work this year for Bright Ideas, a campaign supported by a number of high-profile players including Davis Cup winner Danny Sapsford who led a workshop at the school.

Ben Smith, deputy head of (academic) at Wrekin College, said it was an exciting event that had raised much-needed funds and the profile of a great charity doing some amazing things.

“We felt very honoured to be able to support Bright Ideas for Tennis at this 24-hour charity marathon,” added Mr Smith who has co-ordinated Wrekin’s fundraising efforts.

“Our pupils have really taken this charity to their hearts knowing how much sport can have such a beneficial impact on your wellbeing and how important it is that we help as many people as possible to access different sports.

“The players, amateurs and professionals alike, pulled out all the stops to make this marathon effort a success. I know the Wrekinians who took part felt very inspired going up against some of the most successful British players including Tim Henman.”

The event came shortly after Henman returned from New York where he had cheered on British teenager Emma Raducanu as she wowed the world with her historic US Open Victory.

Anyone who would like to donate to Wrekin’s fundraising efforts can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/wrekincollegetennismarathon.