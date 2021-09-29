Schools in Shropshire get on with learning after a torrid 18 months with Covid

Reception children settling into The Grange School Shrewsbury, four-year-olds Cody Jones and Matilda Lloyd

After a year of online learning and disrupted school life, students across the county have been eager to get back to lessons and see their friends.

Routine is important to children of all ages. The bursting of bubbles has allowed schools to return to some kind of normality, although ongoing testing continues to be both a bind and a worry to children and teachers alike.

The Shropshire Star went into two schools in the county to see how the start of term has been progressing. The message at both Ludlow Church of England School and Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury is a positive one.

Students are busy getting on with learning and having fun with their friends.

In Ludlow, the secondary school is concentrating on building up the sense of community that was lost without its usual clubs and groups during the lockdowns.

Headteacher Paula Hearle has been thrilled to have students back in classrooms and teachers back at the whiteboards as the education system hopes to turn over a new leaf this new school term.

While schools have been relatively back to normal since before the breakup for summer, the new school year offers a fresh look at things and an opportunity to bring in changes to benefit students after months of home learning and self-isolation.

Nia Rubery-Jones is the school's head girl, and Jack Turner is the head boy. The pair, both 15, said they were thrilled to be back walking the school corridors with their friends.

Ludlow Church of England School head Paula Hearle catching up with Jack Turner, 15, and Nia Rubery-Jones, also 15

Nia said the return has done wonders for students' mental health, and Jack said being at school allows for easier communication between pupils and teachers.

Mrs Hearle said this year the school is focusing on extra-curricular activities, sports clubs and groups to bring back a sense of community.

"What school school staff and teachers realised when we were in these parts of lockdown is it was all about remote learning, so this term we are making sure school is about the social side of things as much as learning," she said.

"We have school ambassadors, made up of senior students. We as teachers have discussions with them about how we can restart the heartbeat of school life.

"Learning is at the centre, but it won't be effective if there isn't all the other extra-curricular things like clubs and societies.

"So there is a big drive this year on clubs, sports and other activities."

Mrs Hearle said that after two years of not having any activities like that on at the school, it's great to see people have remembered why they exist.

She added: "You can forget that clubs are an integral part of school life."

Jack and Nia said the return to face-to-face lessons has been invaluable.

"It's a lot more social at school and easier to learn," Jack said. "I have definitely enjoyed being in the atmosphere of a classroom again, having face-to-face lessons with a teacher."

Nia added: "You get other people's views and that social interaction you just don't get from online learning.

"People being back with their friends is great for their mental health – being back has just lifted everyone's spirits. It's so much easier to ask for help in a classroom.

"It was always an option with home learning but it's just better now you can get an answer straight away."

Jack said being with friends and other students keeps everyone upbeat.

"Overall it's that environment that you can't beat," he said. "It's harder to feel down or isolated at school when you have friends around you."

School is an integral part of growing up – getting your GCSE's, moving on to sixth form or college, and continuing education.

Not only that though, Nia and Jack said, it is the relationships developed throughout those critical years that can really shape a person as they grow up.

"I think when you are at school, not many students realise how big a part of their lives it will be," he said.

"Half the friendships we have, we wouldn't have made without school. So bringing back classes is so important."

It was recently announced that 12 to 15-year-olds would be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, and Ludlow CofE School is hosting its drive on Friday.

Nia said she would take up the offer, but school has felt safe since she returned a few weeks ago.

"With the vaccine news, I personally would like to get it, but there is no pressure on children who don't want to," she said. "It gives students the chance to make their own decision."

Children who have been at school during the coronavirus pandemic have been dubbed 'The Covid Generation', but Mrs Hearle said most students have taken it in their stride and seized every opportunity they could.

"We have been really impressed with the resilience of the students," she said.

"People talk about the Covid generation and missing out on school and things, when in reality it's very much the opposite.

"Students have come back with a positive mentality to get their GCSE's and wanting to get back to it. They are saying this is our chance and we are going to take it.

"It's been a valuable life lesson in some ways. Our children appreciate school much more because they've had a go doing it at home and realise why they missed school itself.

"When the country reflects on this in the next few years, we will be looking at a group of children who are really resilient and hard working."

Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury has been busy welcoming in a bumper intake of new reception children this term.

And they have loved getting involved in the school's social farm helping to grow fruit, vet and flowers in the garden, and care for the animals.

Staff at the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury say that, following an update to the school image and uniform, the school has been very popular with the community. It is business as normal, but with an emphasis on ensuring children's emotional wellbeing after a disrupted 18 months.

Pupils arrived in their new uniforms earlier this month with a real sense of pride, headteacher, Charlotte Summers said.

"Our pupils helped design the new school logo and we also consulted with the community."

The school says significant improvements since it joined the Marches Academy Trust.

"The trust has supported the school introducing a social farm with chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits which is designed to complement the fantastic Forest School," the head said.

"Pupils use this space for time out, to have some quiet time or just to work and learn to look after the animals. It is having a positive impact on pupil behaviour and supports their wellbeing."

Enjoying the outdoor classroom, four-year-olds George Jones, Matilda Lloyd and Connor Ashley

Charlotte Sampson, 11, and Kristiyan Yordanov, also 11, in the art room

Teachers say that the social farm is a big part of the children’s day and ties in with the exciting curriculum.

The wraparound care provides clubs including gardening and animal care in the social farm as well as well as boxing, football, dodgeball, tennis and Makaton.

“It was a delight to watch the children return after the summer holidays in their new uniform. The first weeks back have been an exciting time as we slowly reduce the restrictions that have been in place over the last 18 months.

"We have spent a lot of our time re-integrating and nurturing our pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing.