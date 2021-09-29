English at the heart of summer school programme, Shropshire college reveals

Acton Burnell-based Concord College has disclosed that its latest residential summer programme attracted 295 students to an English course, which is accredited by the British Council for the teaching of English as a foreign language and recognised by Quality Education.

Of the 295 students, 152 were boys and 143 girls.

There were 261 seniors aged 13-17, 34 juniors aged 10-12 and 20 were siblings.

A total of 205 students combined their English with activities as their integrated learning choice, whilst 90 combined their English with science-based integrated learning.

There were 34 different nationalities from Austrian to Vietnamese and 26 different languages spoken from Arabic to Vietnamese.

Concord’s senior administrator Sharon Connor said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our English courses and our teachers are the best at what they do – many of them having taught at the summer school for a number of years.

“We aim to improve the courses year on year – largely based on student and staff feedback – to ensure our students get the best possible learning experience.

“With 15 hours of English lessons covering reading, writing, speaking and listening, as well as British culture lessons and project work and 12 hours of supporting integrated learning activities, students have a fantastic opportunity to learn and improve their English through both formal lessons and social activities.