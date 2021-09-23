Team GB Olympian inspires youngsters at Shrewsbury school

From left, David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, Kristian Thomas, Team GB olympian and Caroline Gardner, headteacher for St Giles’ CE Primary School

The pupils at St Giles’ CE Primary School were specially selected by Persimmon Homes West Midlands to enjoy the unique training session as part of the housebuilder’s partnership with Team GB.

Kristian, who was part of Team GB when the British men won bronze in gymnastics at London 2012, was guest of honour at the school where pupils enjoyed a training session, meeting Kristian and asking him questions as well as admiring his medals at close quarters.

Headteacher Caroline Gardner said: “It was real honour to host Kristian at our school and the children all enjoyed their special PE session – I am sure it is a school day that will stand out in their memories for years to come.

“The teamwork, commitment and enthusiasm associated with sport are really important to both staff, pupils at our school and the wider community.

“Thank you to Persimmon Homes and Team GB for creating such a special day.”

Kristian said: “Giving children the opportunity to experience different sports is so important as it helps improve their confidence, self-esteem and physical fitness.

“The partnership between Persimmon Homes and Team GB allows us to help inspire the next generation and it is a pleasure to be able to share my passion for sport with the pupils.

“I hope they may have been inspired and will look at what other activities are open to them too.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, added: “Persimmon Homes is keen to put something back into the communities in which we are building.

“It was a pleasure to be able to visit St Giles’ CE Primary School along with Kristian as part of our partnership with Team GB.

“The children were interested in Kristian’s path to becoming a Team GB athlete and competing at an Olympic Games.