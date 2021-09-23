Student start up businesses get new office space

The first to enjoy the new start up Enterprise Lounge

The Enterprise Lounge at the university, which has many Shropshire students, enables start-ups to secure the office space and facilities they need to launch their businesses in an encouraging and supportive environment.

Three student/graduate businesses have already moved into the Enterprise Lounge on sixth month tenancies.

They are: David Hoares, of D and S Art, an art based start-up which teaches art, printmaking,

and jewellery making; Emyr Owen – a former Student Ambassador at Wrexham Glyndwr who has founded InstaSim, a service which provides Welsh translations;

Krasimira Petkova, of K and P Fusion, which arranges private medical treatment for internationals.

They said it helps to have a dedicated workplace.

Megan Breakwell, Entrepreneurship Co-ordinator said: “It is fantastic to be able to offer students an office space from which they can run their business.

“By gathering likeminded people and start-ups from all industries in one office, students can share ideas, network and ultimately create a community from which everyone will benefit.”

There is also an opening for local businesses or people in industry to sponsor a ‘desk’ to provide a student with a year’s free office space.