Objections raised to school pitch fencing plans

Holy Trinity Academy, Priorslee

Holy Trinity Academy, in Priorslee, currently has space for 900 students, and extension plans put forward by Telford & Wrekin Council would see that rise to 1,200. The blueprints also include placing a floodlit artificial football pitch to the east and a 10-foot fence to surround two grass pitches on the other side.

A design statement submitted by planning agent Nigel Hassell on the council’s behalf says the fence is necessary to fulfil a government PE requirement, safeguard pupils and deter littering and dog-fouling.

But St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council voted to oppose the plans, after resident David Johns said his neighbours “have had free access to these fields for 30 years or more”, and, with new homes on the way, “green space like this will be even more crucial”.

Priorslee councillor Veronica Fletcher has issued a “call-in” notice, requesting that it be decided in public by the Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee, rather than by council planning officers.

Her notice says the 3G artificial pitch would create noise, the expansion would exacerbate parking problems and the fence would deprive residents of a much-used facility.

Mr Johns, of Ferndale Drive, told parish councillors: “With 1,500 new homes being built in Priorslee, green space like this will be even more crucial.

“Priorslee residents have had free access to these fields, playing sport, walking dogs, picnicking with families and generally enjoying this green space without charge for more than 30 years.”

If the fence is built, he added, “use will then be restricted to sports activities, all other current uses will cease”.

Mr Hassell of Bond Bryan Architects, writes that Holy Trinity Academy held talks with Telford & Wrekin Council over the proposed expansion. During these, he adds, “it was also noted that, whilst the school had access to the council-owned grass playing pitches to the west, due to safeguarding issues they were unable to utilise this with regularity required to meet the curriculum requirements for physical activity”.

He writes: “This, combined with the proposed increase in learner numbers, creates a significant shortfall in external sports area provision when compared to the DfE’s current guidance.”

Councillor Roy Williams said the school has tried to address this by using the football pitch “but they have had problems with dog filth and litter”.

“They claim the fence is to protect pupils from unacceptable contact with members of the public,” he added.

Mr Hassell’s statement notes that the wider refit includes a three-storey teaching block with new changing rooms on the ground floor.

“These, and the pitches, will be bookable through the existing community use agreement,” he adds.

Councillor Andrew Harrison said that system would put off spontaneous use of the field by children, creating a “barrier” to fresh air and exercise.

Priorslee councillor Robert Cadman agreed, saying it was “completely wrong” to propose fencing it off.

He added that footballers using the floodlit artificial pitch after dark would be would be likely to shout and use “non-family-friendly language”.

“If I was in one of those nice expensive new houses next to the pitches and putting kids to sleep, I don’t think I would appreciate that,” he said.

Councillor Williams said they should seek a compulsory 9pm floodlight switch-off time.