Sport-loving student graduates with top honours

Bethany Lane

Bethany Lane, from Donnington, achieved three distinction stars in her level three extended diploma in sport at Telford College.

The former student of Burton Borough School in Newport is now off to the University of Worcester to study sports development and coaching.

“Being at Telford College has taught me that a little self-belief and determination can go a long way, and anything is possible,” she said.

“I came to Telford College because I decided I didn’t want to go back into a school environment for sixth form – I wanted some freedom, and a change of scenery. I also wanted a course where I could focus purely on sport, and Telford College had exactly what I was looking for.

“The thing I enjoyed most about the course was the fact that the tutors around you try to put practical elements into the assignments that we had to complete.

“I’d describe the course as fun, eye opening, and enjoyable. If you enjoy taking part in different types of sport, and want to expand your sport knowledge whilst having fun, then this is the course to do that.”

Bethany added: “I’m a little bit undecided about exactly what I want to do career-wise, but I’m thinking about going into football, and working with development clubs and teams, helping them through the various stages of their academies.

“I’d say come here to Telford College if you enjoy doing some practical study because they have got really good facilities in the sports area, including all-weather

and 3G facilities.

“And if you are unsure, you can just come to Telford College and enquire, because all the staff are really supportive and will help to point you in the right direction.”

Ash Bowler, head of area at Telford College, said: “Bethany has worked extremely hard and come such a long way in the time she has been with us.

“She has applied herself and fully deserves the exceptional grades she has achieved. "She is an excellent example to her fellow students and we look forward to hearing how she is getting on at Worcester University”.

Enrolment is now under way for the latest Telford College sport studies.