Shropshire college set to welcome third generation of family from overseas

Concord College

Carlos Bravo, 16, from Portugal, will be the third member of his family to attend Concord College.

However, Carlos, named after both his father and grandfather, will be the first to attend a summer school rather than for main term education.

His father said: “I am very happy – it will be a privilege to have my son become a third generation Concordian.

“I was at Concord in Acton Burnell as a main term student in 1981-1982 studying A-levels and my father was also a student at Concord in Tunbridge Wells in the 1950s.

“I know first hand that it is both a great experience and a privilege being a Concord student.

Carlos, his father and grandfather

"I met people from all around the world, some of whom are still my friends today.

“Two of my son’s friends, Francisco and Miguel, have attended Concord’s summer school before and enjoyed it so much they attended two years running.

“It will be good for Carlos to now experience Concord and both learn and practice his English skills.”

Carlos has enrolled to study senior English combined with activities in the July 2022 programme.

He added: “I am closely aware that Concord is known as one of the most reputable colleges in Europe and I feel honoured about the prospect of becoming a third generation attendee.

“I expect to have a great time meeting a lot of people from around the world as well as improving my English.

"And more specifically I’m excited to study the journalism component of the course.”

Concord summer schools’ senior administrator Sharon Connor said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Carlos in 2022 and to seeing Mr Bravo back at Concord.

“I am sure Mr Bravo will have many happy memories of his time here and will be interested to see the changes that have happened over the years.