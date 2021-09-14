Students take part in college graduation ceremony

By Dominic Robertson

More than 120 higher education students attended a graduation ceremony at a county college.

Graduates from Shrewsbury Colleges Group

The Shrewsbury Colleges Group students and their guests joined teachers, governors and invited guests in a marquee at the London Road campus to celebrate their graduation.

The celebration saw the combined Higher Education classes of 2020 and 2021 attend, along with friends and family after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic.

The day began with the graduates meeting at Lord Hill’s column before taking part in a procession up London Road to the college campus.

The graduates then enjoyed keynote speeches from James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Julian Kerr, Mayor of Shrewsbury, and Mark Bebb, Managing Director of Salop Leisure.

Mr Staniforth said: "It was fantastic to see so many of our graduates attend the event and receive the formal recognition of the hard work and effort that they have put into their studies.

"Many congratulations to the classes of 2020 & 2021 Shrewsbury Colleges Group. I was honoured to celebrate the day with our graduates. It is certainly one of the best parts of my job."

