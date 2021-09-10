More than £15k awarded to young people

The money has been handed out by Telford & Wrekin Council

A total of £15,315 has been handed out between 64 young people as a result of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Leader and Cabinet’s Young Person Grant’ Scheme for 2021

With a focus on education, employment or training, the grant provides each winner with up to £500 to help with business funding, courses, laptops and equipment for coaching.

The bus service provider Arriva UK has also joined the initiative by donating 11 bus passes, enabling young people to reach college or work in places they might not have accessed otherwise.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I am thrilled about the success of this year’s grant and how it is able to support so many of our young residents.

“Last year has been challenging for us all, but to see the enthusiasm, ambition and commitment our winners have for their future careers is excellent. We’re really pleased to help them take these next steps for a brighter future.”

The authority's Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning Cllr Shirley Reynolds added: “The number of applications received this year from young people across the borough is reflective of their desire to aim high and achieve.

“Being part of the selection process for this year’s winners, it is safe to say that all of the recipients have exciting futures ahead of them.”

Carys Clempner, 21, from Muxton, received a portion of the grant money to invest in headshots for her higher education acting course.

She said: “Being awarded the grant money was such a weight off my shoulders, knowing I could invest in some high quality headshots without the financial worry that would have come with it.

“I feel like I can finally kick-start my acting career and have the best foundation to show everyone what I’m capable of without financial hurdles getting in my way.”