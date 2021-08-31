New 'low carbon' secondary school plan approved for Shrewsbury

How the new Belvidere School could look

Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee has backed proposals for a new facility to replace Belvidere School in Shrewsbury, as part of a £1 billion government project targeting 50 schools across the country.

The three-storey modular building will be constructed on part of the playing fields to the south of Belvidere Lane, after which the current school site will be bulldozed and replaced with a new car park and sports pitches.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, planning officer Philip Mullineux said concerns regarding privacy and overlooking – given the proximity of the new school building to neighbouring properties – had been addressed satisfactorily by the applicant, Pegasus Group.

Councillor Pam Moseley, who represents Monkmoor, addressed the committee to voice concerns over road safety and access to the new site, which she said would mean an increase in the number of pupils and staff crossing Belvidere Lane.

Nigel Cussen of Pegasus Group also spoke at the meeting, saying: “The scheme will provide a very high quality new school meeting excellent educational standards in a highly sustainable low-carbon manner.

“The replacement playing fields on the site of the existing school will compensate for the playing field space taken by the new building on the southern plot.”

The new school will accommodate up to 900 pupils, meaning there will be no increase in places or the number of staff, while one councillor described the building as looking "like something that was built in 1950".

While most vehicles will continue to use the existing access off Crowmere Road, there will be delivery access and a small number of visitor parking spaces and disabled bays off Belvidere Lane.

Committee members questioned the suitability of Belvidere Lane as a pedestrian and cycle access to the school, and as a crossing point between the new building and main car park.

Councillor David Vasmer asked whether planned improvements along Belvidere Lane would include “proper separation of traffic, cyclists and pedestrians”, in line with the latest government guidance.

He said: “I am concerned that not enough thought has given to proper access and safe access for students and staff as they cross Belvidere Lane.”

Highways development manager Gemma Lawley said planning conditions would ensure the necessary improvement work is carried out.

Councillor Vince Hunt proposed approving the plans, saying: “For the young people of the area to get a brand new school that is carbon effective… is a really good thing.”

Councillor Joyce Barrow seconded the proposal, but added: “Aesthetically this building looks like something that was built in 1950, it would have been very cutting edge then, and it is a shame that something a bit more interesting hasn’t been done.”