Sporting thumbs up from college students

Claire Venables

The college’s sport students recorded a string of distinction star and distinction grades this year, among an overall pass rate of nearly 95 per cent.

Chloe Venables, 18 ,a former Aldridge School student from Walsall, has graduated from her level three sport course, run in conjunction with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, with three distinction stars.

“I’m over the moon with the results I’ve been given,” she said. “After nearly two years of working online I think my hard work has really paid off and I couldn’t be happier.

“The opportunities you get through the Wolves course are incredible. We met the players and because of the course, we saw all the different pathways to a career we could take through the Wolves Foundation.

“I am hoping to study sport science at Birmingham City University, then go in to coaching or teaching football as a future career. However September 2022 will be my time after a year of travelling ."

“The facilities at Telford College are incredible. The astroturf pitches and sports dome along with specific equipment really helped with our practical lessons.

Liam McDonagh, 21, from Wellington, has also completed the level three Wolves sport course, with grades which included a merit and two distinctions.

The former Oswestry College student is now heading to the University of Chester to study health and exercise science.

He has his sights set on a career as an exercise consultant, personal trainer or rehabilitation specialist.

“I liked how the course was taught - I found working from home remotely OK, as I knew I had the support from teachers if I needed it. The college was also a goodlocation for me, as it was close to home.”

There are still a few places left on the new series of sport courses at Telford College starting in September, including the level three programme delivered in partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers.