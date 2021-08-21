Shropshire college’s sponsored Guide Dog puppy reacting ‘excellently’ to first year training

Harmony

That’s the latest update on Harmony, a Labrador cross Golden Retriever sponsored by Acton Burnell-based Concord College.

Harmony, who is just over eight-months-old, was welcomed on the Guide Dogs’ training scheme at the start of 2021.

In an eight month ‘pupdate’ from Guide Dogs, director of fundraising and marketing Maria Novell described Harmony’s progress so far as ‘amazing'.

“She has all the makings of a wonderful future life changer," she said.

A younger Harmony

"The skills that she learns this year will form the foundations for the guiding work that Harmony will start to do when she leaves her puppy walker.

“At that stage she will head to a Guide Dogs’ official training school to begin her next stage of training.”

Concord College has been advised that components of the training scheme are divided into three main categories: puppy care, obedience and social skills.

Maria said: “Harmony has been experiencing more types of transport and is good travelling in the car and on the bus.

"She is also starting to gain confidence in train transportation too.

“Her overall confidence is growing in other unfamiliar situations.

"For example, when greeting people and, contrastingly, being left unattended for short periods of time.

“She must now develop her skills in becoming relaxed in shops and cafes, ensuring she ignores distractions such as food and people.”

Concord College’s next ‘pupdate’ on Harmony will come in two months time.

Concord’s head of marketing Vanessa Hawkins said: “Sponsoring a Guide Dog puppy was an idea we had, now two academic years ago. The outreach team chose Guide Dogs as their main charity to support during 2020.

“Together, we hosted a number of fundraisers, including a hugely popular dog show competition at Concord – a first for the college, enabling us to raise much-needed funds for the charity, as well as sponsoring a puppy – Harmony.”

Mrs Hawkins added: “Whilst the students involved have all moved on to university now, I am sure that they are continuing to use their creativity, energy and enthusiasm to support those in need in the UK and around the world.