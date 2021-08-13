Shropshire college celebrates best ever GCSE results

Students at Concord College

Eighty three per cent at Concord College's form five achieved grade eight or above and 66 per cent at grade nine, compared to a national average of 7.4 per cent.

Staff at the Acton Burnell-based college say students ‘performed brilliantly’ and there are many individual success stories.

These include 13 students who achieved straight nines, the top grade.

Head of lower school, Rachel Coward said: “The students and staff have shown great determination and resilience in what has been an uncertain and challenging period, adapting to new ways of teaching and learning, particularly vacillating between online and live lessons over essentially a whole year of a two year course.

“They are to be congratulated and we look forward to seeing them thrive in what will hopefully be a more stable sixth form experience.”

Concord’s principal Neil Hawkins added: “I am absolutely delighted for our form five students who have been awarded such outstanding grades this year.

"Their success is enormously well deserved and is a testament to the individual talent, dedication and resilience of each young person over the last eighteen months in particular.

“I hope that their success will give them great confidence as each moves into the next stage of their education.