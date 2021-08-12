Shropshire's GCSE students praised for hard work in year of turmoil

Education bosses have praised Shropshire's teenagers after some senior schools reported improvements in GCSE results.

Sukha Singh and Eli Smith celebrate their good grades at St John Talbot School
Sukha Singh and Eli Smith celebrate their good grades at St John Talbot School

For the second year running grades have been teacher-assessed based on mock exams, coursework, essays and tests after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Telford & Wrekin education chief Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "A huge thank you to all the teaching and school staff across the borough, to governors and to parents and carers who have been supporting our young people in this another challenging year caused by the pandemic.

"Despite these difficulties, our borough schools have maintained a high standard, with many local schools seeing an improvement on last year’s results – which is all credit to all the hard-work and dedication that everyone has put in. Best of luck to all our young people as they head into their next step of education, employment and training."

Jay Hardy with mum Sally Hilton
Javid Mapp at Sir John Talbot School

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the endeavour and determination of all our pupils who could not sit their GCSEs, given another year of disruption to their education.

“I would also like to thank headteachers and their schools and colleges staff for the dedication they have shown throughout the year, and acknowledge the incredible amount of work that schools have undertaken to generate teacher assessed grades for each student in every subject.

“I also acknowledge the excellent support, guidance and direction that other members of our school communities, including parents and carers, have provided for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are a culmination of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have shown throughout their studies. I wish them all well in their future endeavours.

“This is such an important period for young people as they move on from school to continued education at school or college, or as they enter further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

