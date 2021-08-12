Shropshire students collect GCSE results after a year like no other

Staff at Charlton School, Wellington, putting up celebration banners ready to welcome GCSE students

Coronavirus brought an abrupt end to normal studies just six months into their two year GCSE courses.

Home schooling, online lessons and lesson plans set on line suddenly became the norm for the teenagers.

And for the second year running students have been unable to sit their exams, their results instead dependent on school based assessments.

However most schools in the region are opening their doors to the pupils to make results day as important as in any other year.

School halls have been festooned with bunting and balloons for those celebrating while for those who have not had the results they wanted, there have been plenty of help on hand.

GCSE results day for 2021 has been brought forward by a couple of weeks to allow time for students to submit appeals to the correct process if they don't agree with their results, and is happening just two days after A-level results day.

The grades were in the hands of teachers who the Department for Education and England's exams regulator Ofqual said were able to draw on a range of evidence when determining grades.

This included mock exams, coursework or other work completed as part of a pupil's course, such as essays or in-class tests.

Pupils were only assessed on what they have been taught after months of school and college closures.

Last year saw schools insist on small group of students arriving at any one time, all wearing masks and not allow to hug or event stand to close to each other.

At the Charlton School in Wellington, it was back to normal this year with all students invited to attend to collect their results together.

Headteacher Andy McNaughton said: "With Covid measures being lifted and the students having missed out on so much already we thought it would be appropriate to allow students to come in at the same time to allow friends to celebrate together.

"We are so proud of our students and all they have achieved. They have worked incredibly hard in what has been a very disruptive time in education and I want to congratulate them for the resilience they have shown and thank parents and carers for the vital role they have played during periods of home learning.

"In partnership with our families Charlton staff have ensured that no student has been left behind and we hope that this years results will reflect the enormous effort of the whole school community."