GCSE delight for Shropshire and Mid Wales teenagers

Grace Marshall, Oscar Humphreys and Ben Underwood, all 16, of Hadley Learning Community, in Telford, celebrate top grades

For the second year in a row grades have been awarded based on teacher assessments and schools have recorded the highest top grades results since the introduction of the exams 30 years ago.

Telford's Learning Community Trust which runs Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton secondary schools said the students' hard work had paid off despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.

In some areas 16-year-olds received their results by email instead of the traditional gathering at schools across the region due to the pandemic.

Among those to arrive at Hadley Learning Community, in Waterloo Road, to pick up was Oscar Humphreys, of Hadley, who attained five grade nines in chemistry, English language, literature, geography, and physics; three grade eights, and a BTEC distinction. He will now transfer to Adams’ Grammar, in Newport to study A Levels in maths, physics, geology and further maths.

"I'm hoping to study a maths degree and I'd like to go into cyber work in the future. I found that I coped with the year quite well and the online learning. I was happy to work independently. The main thing for me was missing seeing my friends at school.

"It's a big relief to finally get my results. I'm very happy with them," Oscar said.

Ben Underwood, of Hadley, attained results including a grade nine in maths, a grade eight in science, two grade sevens in history and graphics along with a distinction star in sport.

"I'm really pleased with my grades. I'm hoping to going into some of financial career in the future. I'm going to study an extended diploma in rugby at Shrewsbury College," Ben, who plays for rugby team Telford Hornets, added.

Grace Marshall, of Lawley, attained four grade nines in biology, chemistry, maths and geography, a grade eight, two grade sevens a grade six and plus distinction stars in her BTEC studies in performing arts. She will be studying A Levels in biology, chemistry and maths at Thomas Telford School.

"I really like biology and I'm quite interested in heart surgery. I think it will be an exciting job to go for," she said.

Hadley Learning Community secondary head Daniel Roycroft said: "We are obviously delighted with the outcomes for our students. We are very proud of their efforts in terms of the issues they had to overcome to cope with online learning during the lockdown.

"They are moving on to other schools and colleges as we don't have a sixth form. We wish them the very best for the future."

A total of 119 pupils completed their GCSEs at Newport's Haberdashers' Adams School with almost all studying ten subjects each, resulting in a pass rate of 95 per cent at grades nine-five or A*-C.

Haberdashers' Adams head Graham Hickey said: "“Our pupils have achieved grades that are consistent with pre-Covid years with some incredible individual achievements too. A total of 38 pupils secured grades nine-seven formerly A* or A in all ten of their subjects and 15 pupils achieved a straight set of ten GCSEs graded nine or eight.

"Similar to previous years,there have been some particularly high results in the sciences, computing, mathematics and geography. Music also excelled with 91 per cent of grades at nine-seven.”

Gareth Saunders of Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth

Eleanor Wenham of Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth

At Bridgnorth's Oldbury Wells School, in Oldbury Wells, top performers included Will Leach who attained seven grade nines, a grade eight in Spanish and seven in English, and May Neal who attained six grade nines in subjects including physics, biology and chemistry.

Oldbury Wells head Lee Tristham said: “It was great having everyone back in school today, students have worked so hard and demonstrated such resilience in everything they have achieved. The fantastic relationships between staff and students ensured that everyone remained focused no matter if working in school or at home during any periods of isolation.

"Although there have been many challenges the experiences students have had will undoubtedly make them stronger as they make the next steps on their educational journey. We are proud of every individual. A huge thanks must also be said for the dedication of all our staff team in school who have given tremendous support to all our students and families, it has been a real team effort."

At Adcote School for Girls near Shrewsbury 46 per cent of results were at the highest grades of nine-eight. The school stated: “These results are, put simply, fantastic. This year’s students deserve every success, every credit for the hard work they have undertaken to achieve these outcomes."

At Shrewsbury Academy, part of the Marches Trust, head Julie Johnson praised the students and staff. Top performers included Leila Abbass with four grade nines, four grade eights and a grade seven.

Ms Johnson, said: "We are on an exciting journey at the school and our Year 11 community have been a credit to the school and the town of Shrewsbury. Their outcomes show that even during a difficult year, their determination and resilience really pays off."

“We have worked hard to ensure any remote learning has been a smooth transition from face to face learning and our students have adapted extremely well. I am delighted for them all, they have worked hard and all been fairly rewarded with today’s results. I know our students will go on to great things and I am proud to have supported them on this journey. "

At Much Wenlock's William Brookes School assistant head Jo Caldwell said “There have been some stunning achievements across the coho with Katie Martin, Hannah Insley, Cerys Bennison, Amy Wood and Rose Green achieving 27 grade nines and 17 grade eights between them.

"In terms of progress during their time at school, Josh Kirkham, Harriet McPhee and Penny Gough were our top performers achieving grades well above their predictions. These results are truly a reflection of the consistent hard work shown by our students and the additional help and support of their subject staff.”

Izzy Bell, Poppy Giles and Elizabeth Bickford of Ludlow CE School

Harriet Fletcher and Ella Searle, of Ludlow CE School

Ludlow CE School head Paula Hearle said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students especially after two years of Covid-related disruption. Poppy Giles, Andrew Mintoft and Foley Stocks gained 10 grade nines and 13 grade eights between them which is a phenomenal achievement. They are not alone in exceeding expectations and all of our students should feel very pleased with their result.

"It is testament to their commitment to learning over the last five years. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and employment with confidence and we look forward to learn of their achievements in the future.”

The Department for Education is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.