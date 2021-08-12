Da Iwan - Powys pupils congratulation on exam results

Head, Dewi Owen with some of the students

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education, said Councillors were extremely proud of the achievements of all the learners, especially with the challenging and unsettling year that they have experienced.

“I would like to thank the hard work of the teachers and school leadership teams in supporting their pupils throughout this difficult time and for their professionalism in the awarding the final grades as well as families who have provided so much support to their children during this unsettling year.”

Head at Llanfyllin all age school, Dewi Owen, said following excellent A level results earlier this week students had once again achieved wonderful GCSE results.

"This group of students has had to cope with school closures, lockdowns, learning online and then sitting a huge variety of assessments in all GCSE and BTEC subjects. This is the first set of GCSE results for the school in its

new incarnation as an all age setting, an amazing start."

He said there were outstanding individual performances including eight students who achieved all A* and A grades. These included: Jocelyn McKenzie , 10 A* grades; Sienna Williams, 9A* and 1A grade; Pippa Evans, 8 A* and 2 A grades; Olivia Roberts , 6A* and 5A grades; Coran Green, 6A* and 4A grades; Carys Jones 5A* and 5A grades; Deri McCluskey, 5A* and 5A grades, Rose Lewis – 2A* and 8A grades.

"In combination with their GCSEs, many students completed vocational courses across a range of subjects and their levels of achievement are equally impressive with a 100 per cent pass rate in BTEC qualifications, including in

Engineering, Performing Arts, Sport, and Agriculture, the majority being at Distinction and Distinction*.

Our Art, Photography and Music students have produced some amazing examination work again this year which can be seen online.

"These results not only reflect the excellent effort and attitude of the students but also the hard work and diligence shown by our highly committed teachers, supported and encouraged by parents and governors. This strength in our