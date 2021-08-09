Exams results will be celebrated in style this week

Last year saw mask wearing for students picking up their A-level results at Sir John Talbot, Whitchurch

Twelve months ago Covid restrictions scuppered teenagers' usual post GCSE partying. And even picking up exams was a muted affair.

School have been told it is up to them to decide how to run GCSE and A-Level results day, with most opting for students to come in and collect their results. Some will introduce timings to ensure there is no crowding of students.

A-level results will be announced tomorrow with GCSE results on Thursday. In both cases, results have come from teacher assessment after exams were scrapped.

At Charlton School, Wellington, it's back to normal with all students invited to attend to collect their results together.

Head Mr Andy McNaughton said: "With Covid measures being lifted and the students having missed out on so much already we thought it would be appropriate to allow students to come in at the same time to allow friends to celebrate together."

Students will collect their results from separate tables based on their surname and then have some time to open their envelopes in a well ventilated, environment with careers advisors on hand to support students as well as subject leaders and teaching staff.

"We are so proud of our students and all they have achieved, they have worked incredibly hard in what has been a very disruptive time in education."

"We hope that this year's results will reflect the enormous effort of the whole school community."

Student grades will take into account a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays following the Government decision earlier this year. Exam boards have provided teachers with optional assessment questions for students to answer to help schools decide which grades to award.