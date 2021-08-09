Appeal over siblings being placed at different schools rejected

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

“Miss X” applied for both of her children to attend “School Z”, the anonymised report says, but one was turned away because his year-group was full there.

The mother, who had recently moved home, appealed, but an independent panel backed Telford and Wrekin Council’s decision.

She subsequently complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The ombudsman investigator “understands Miss X is disappointed”, but says the panel made its decision within the rules.

“We cannot question whether an independent school admissions appeals panel’s decision is right or wrong simply because the complainant disagrees with it,” the decision notice says.

“We must consider if there was fault in the way the decision was reached.”

Summarising the case, the report says the council offered one child a place at School Z, Miss X’s chosen school, could not admit “Y”, her son.

The report explains that independent appeals panels need to decide whether admitting a further child to a year-group the school says is already full would “prejudice the provision of efficient education of the efficient use of resources” there.

“The clerk’s notes from the appeal show the council’s representative explained why it had not offered Y a place at School Z,” it adds.

“They explained there were other schools close to Miss X’s home which could offer a place. The notes show what difficulties the school thought would be caused if it offered Y a place.”

The report says Miss X explained her reasons for wanting Y to attend School Z, but, after consideration, the panel ruled this evidence “was not strong enough to outweigh the prejudice admitting a further child would cause the school”.

“We are not an appeal body and we cannot criticise decisions taken without fault,” the report says.

“The evidence I have seen shows the panel followed the proper process to consider Miss X’s appeal.