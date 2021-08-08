Public meeting for parents 'not being listened to' in campaign against school closures

Welsh assembly member, Jane Dodds, in front, with school campaigners

The meeting being hosted by Liberal Democrats who say parents feel they have not been listened to.

It says the schools are too small and that it is looking to reconfigure and rationalise the primary school provision in the county as part of its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.

The size of schools and surplus places are being taking into consideration when consulting with the public over proposed closures.

Liberal Democrat Welsh Assembly member, Jane Dodds is hosting the meeting on Thursday for parents, school governors and concerned members of the community from all three schools in Montgomeryshire threatened with closure.

It will be held at 2pm on Thursday, August 12, at Tynllan Farm, Castle Caereinion, SY21 9AL. The aim is to hold the meeting outdoors with an option for an open covered area if it is raining.

"We are also inviting the Education Portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies, Russell George Member of the Senedd and Craig Williams MP," she said.

"We want to hear further about the concerns about school closures. Last month, the parents, students and staff at Castle Caereinion found out their school will shut, whilst the fate of Llansilin and Churchstoke school still hangs in the balance.

“The parents, staff and children of the Castle Caereinion, Churchstoke, and Llansilin areas have already been through so much in the last year, and now the Council is threatening to close down peoples’ local school.

"In many cases, these schools are the heart of these rural communities and many parents have told me they don’t feel the Council has adequately consulted them or listened to them. The Council’s key decision-makers should have organized public meetings, which they can do now, but instead they are hiding away from the affected communities.”