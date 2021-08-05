University scoops its latest award

The academic development team at Glyndwr University

Glyndwr’s Academic Development Team scooped Advance HE’s 2021 Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence. The University is just one of 14 institutions to be recognised with the CATE award this year.

This latest success comes within weeks of Glyndwr achieving top in Wales for teaching, assessment and feedback, and learning opportunities, a UK top six placing for student satisfaction with teaching in the National Student Survey, and being ranked 15 th in the Complete University Guide 2022 for student satisfaction with teaching quality.

Congratulating all involved Professor Claire Taylor, Deputy Vice- Chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “This award recognises not only the achievements of the team but the incredible work carried out by our network of

associates across a number of learning and teaching enhancement projects.

“Our distributed approach to academic development has attracted much interest across the higher education sector and has definitely contributed to moving forwards our innovative programme of learning and teaching developments such as the Active Learning Framework.

Glyndwr’s Academic Development Team was formed to drive learning and teaching enhancement work across the University.

It consists of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, the Digital Learning Manager and the two Associate Deans for Academic Affairs and Student Engagement from each Faculty.