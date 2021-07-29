Free science tutoring sessions on offer in Newport

Gill Stokes is offering free group tutorials to GCSE and A- Level students for all three science subjects; chemistry, biology and physics, during the summer holidays.

The Hub Newport is hosting the sessions on Thursdays from 10am-12pm.

Gill said: "The last 15 months has changed the way we live dramatically; not least of all for our school children. Teachers have been under great pressure to deliver lessons online and it is widely recognised that many children will have missed out on parts of the syllabus.

"I am offering free group tutorials for GSCE students and for those wishing to take A-levels. These will take place at the Hub Newport throughout the summer holidays.

"I will be covering some of the basics principals in all three sciences to improve general understanding and give students more confidence going in to year 11. For students taking A-levels, I will expand on the topics that are in the syllabus aiming at a level slightly higher than GSCE.

"There is no need to bring any stationery as all students will be given detailed notes."

For more details, contact Debbie at the Hub via enquiries@thehubnewport.co.uk