£22m school plans go on show

Powys County Council is planning to build a new £22m school for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown and a pre-application consultation for the proposed development is now underway – and runs until Friday, August 20.

Residents in Newtown and Ysgol Cedewain's school community are now being urged to view the detailed site plans and have their say.

As part of the proposed development, the new Ysgol Cedewain school will have purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

The new school will be funded the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools Programme, who will pay for 75 per cent of the project. The remaining 25 per cent will be funded by the council.

The plans for Ysgol Cedewain are part of the council's 'Transformation Programme' and are intended to help deliver the Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020 to 2030.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, encouraged people to take part in the consultation

He said: "Our ambitious plans for Ysgol Cedewain will see us provide a world-class facility for our most vulnerable learners.

"When complete, it will provide an environment where teaching staff can thrive and give vulnerable learners facilities that meets their needs, they benefit from and enables them to enjoy learning.

"However, the pre-application consultation is important as it gives the residents of Newtown and Ysgol Cedewain's school community an opportunity to have their say on these plans before we submit a planning application."

The pre-application consultation, which is being carried out by contractors and agents Wynne Construction, will started today and will close on Friday, August 20.

To view the pre-application consultation documents people can visit www.wynneconstruction.co.uk/info/YsgolCedewainNewtown.html