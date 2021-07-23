Bridgnorth primary school awarded for Type 1 diabetes support

Castlefields Primary School headteacher Rebecca Lee

Castlefields Primary School has been chosen for the Diabetes UK Good Diabetes Care in School Award 2020, due to the support it provides students with the condition, the help it offers to manage their diabetes safely, and the care it takes to include them in all school activities.

The recognition scheme aims to raise awareness of the vital role good diabetes care in school plays in keeping students safe, supporting them to achieve full academic potential and promoting their personal development.

Over the last year it has been especially important in ensuring school children with Type 1 diabetes are being kept safe and still receive an education.

Rebecca Lee, headteacher at Castlefields Primary School, said: “We are delighted to receive this award − it’s not only recognition of how seriously we take Type 1 diabetes in our school, but also of our commitment to ensure all children and young people have access to the same opportunities, no matter if they have a long-term health condition or not.

“We work very closely with the parents, school staff and the students themselves to make sure that the right care is in place so that they can participate in all activities and reach their full academic potential.”

Peter Shorrick, midlands and east regional head at Diabetes UK, said: “Congratulations to Castlefields Primary School for doing a fantastic job of supporting students with Type 1 diabetes throughout 2020.

"We urge all schools in Shropshire to follow their shining example so that children and young people stay healthy and get the best from their education.