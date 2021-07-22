Fab four win top roles at senior schools across the region

The four former Old Hall School pupils are now head boys or girls

The fab four have between them picked up two head boy and two head girl positions for the 2021/22 academic year at schools across the region.

They recently returned to Old Hall School in Wellington, where they started their education, to share their good news with their former teachers.

Megan Lo has been named head girl at Newport Girls' High School while Adithya Manigandan has been selected as head boy at Wolverhampton Grammar School.

Oliver Stott is the new head boy at Wrekin College, where Annie Grimsdale has been selected as head girl.

The Old Hallians, as former pupils of the school are affectionately called, attended Old Hall between the years of 2008 and 2014, taking on numerous roles there, too, such as house captains, members of the school council, and being very involved in the success of the school's music department and sports teams.

The headteacher at Old Hall, Martin Stott, said he was very proud of the foursome and all they had achieved during their time at senior school.

He said it was very emotional to see them step up to take on such prestigious roles and wished them every success for the next year.

“At Old Hall, we aim to give children all the skills they need to enjoy a happy and fulfilled education, where they look to make the most of the opportunities available to them," he said.

“We know only too well how important it is to get it right in those early years, to ensure our youngsters continue to grow in confidence as they venture out to new pastures and that they continue to approach school with a happy, positive attitude."

Mr Stott said that these young people had obviously impressed their teachers very much as they journeyed through senior school and that their appointments were very well-earned.

“Parents will understand that feeling of time seeming to fly past, but it was lovely for our team, both those who can remember Adithya, Annie, Meg, and Olly, as well as our new members of staff, to see how well they have done," he added.