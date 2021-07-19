National music award for school's efforts

By Deborah HardimanTelfordEducationPublished:

The Telford senior school which caught the eye of superstar Sir Elton John has won a national award.

Telford Priory's CJ Allen, Tamara Hillman, Ben Millington, Sarah Ralten and Stacey Jordan
Telford Priory's CJ Allen, Tamara Hillman, Ben Millington, Sarah Ralten and Stacey Jordan

Telford Priory School, in Wrockwardine Wood, is celebrating after winning the music category of the Education Business Awards.

The initiative was set in recognition of the outstanding work, commitment and achievements of schools and academies across the country.

The school situated, in New Road, offers a comprehensive expressive arts programme including an annual show, an overseas choir tour and a range of after school clubs.

Telford Priory head Stacey Jordan said: “This is a fantastic award to win which recognises the hard work and talent of our music staff and our fabulous students. It is an honour to have these talents recognised by such a prestigious group.”

Head of music Ben Millington added: “I am so proud of our students. This award is truly deserved and it is amazing to receive this award at the end of such a difficult academic year.”

The award comes after a string of musical successes including recognition and praise from Sir Elton John for the school’s cover of his hit song I’m Still Standing.

See their recordings on youtube.com/telfordpriorymusic.

Education
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News