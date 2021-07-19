National music award for school's efforts

Telford Priory's CJ Allen, Tamara Hillman, Ben Millington, Sarah Ralten and Stacey Jordan

Telford Priory School, in Wrockwardine Wood, is celebrating after winning the music category of the Education Business Awards.

The initiative was set in recognition of the outstanding work, commitment and achievements of schools and academies across the country.

The school situated, in New Road, offers a comprehensive expressive arts programme including an annual show, an overseas choir tour and a range of after school clubs.

Telford Priory head Stacey Jordan said: “This is a fantastic award to win which recognises the hard work and talent of our music staff and our fabulous students. It is an honour to have these talents recognised by such a prestigious group.”

Head of music Ben Millington added: “I am so proud of our students. This award is truly deserved and it is amazing to receive this award at the end of such a difficult academic year.”

The award comes after a string of musical successes including recognition and praise from Sir Elton John for the school’s cover of his hit song I’m Still Standing.