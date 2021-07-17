Warm send off for village school teacher

Mrs Judith Philliips, right with from left Mark Sobczak chair of governors, Mandy Thomas the head and student Luke Baker

Mrs Phillips was given a warm send off from children, staff and others from the Church of England Primary School on the day of her retirement last week.

Head of the school, Mandy Thomas gave a moving speech saying Mrs Phillips' arrival in 1985 had been the start of a lifetime of dedication to Criftins.

"She has given her all to the school and the school hall is dedicated to her late husband, who was the chairman of governors," she said.

"It was her vision that led to the launch of our Forest School which is a huge success."

"She has taught many pupils whose parents she also taught - which sums up what our school community is all about."

Chair of Governors, Mark Sobczak, said so many who had gone through the school or had children there had much to thank her for.

"We are so grateful for her hard work" he said.