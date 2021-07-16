More than 6,000 pupils off school in the county

The last week of term has been thrown into major disruption with more than 6,000 pupils currently off school in the county.

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester. Nursery and primary pupils could return to classes from June 1 following the announcement of plans for a phased reopening of schools. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday May 18, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Schools. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Collapsing bubbles have seen some schools closed along with entire year groups sent home.

Shropshire Council said that around 4,000 were off school as of today, while Telford & Wrekin Council said it had around 2,300 children off in the borough.

It comes amid increasing frustration at the impacts of track and trace on all aspects of society, including business, and rising numbers of Covid cases.

The situation could change as of Monday, with responsibility for identifying Covid contact passing to NHS Track and Trace, and no longer falling on schools.

Schools are also allowed to scrap the bubble system from Monday – although it is up to schools whether they implement the policy straight away or wait until pupils return after the summer holidays.

