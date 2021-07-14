Walk to school means a 5km charity trek for Thomas

Thomas Maddison has challenged himself to walk and cycle five kilometres to his primary school

Thomas will be walking and cycling the five kilometres from his Whitchurch home to Tilstock Church of England Primary School to help fund the new reading corner there.

He has wanted to do the walk ever since he noticed a footpath sign just outside the school and his parent suggested the fundraiser as a thank you for all the help he has received from staff.

Mother, Susie Thurogood, said: "Thomas is clever and quick but socially, he does struggle.

"The school has been incredible and the staff have just been so lovely with him.

"There is a special rest area which the reading area is part of and they have put of a little tent just for him. If he is feeling overwhelmed he knows that he can got into the tent with cushions to cuddle for a short time and it really helps him.

Thomas Maddison

Thomas and his family have learned to use makaton signing language to help him slow down his speech, and Susie said his teacher was now also using it.

"They do everything possible to help him and we wanted to help the school."

"Thomas has wanted to walk to his school ever since he knew where he was going to go. Then he saw the footpath sign and told us he could walk, he has brought it up so many times."

Going via the usual route would mean using busy roads and a dual carriageway so the family plotted a special. 5k route using footpaths as much as possible.

"When he is on the road he will be on his bicycle wearing a helmet. We chose a Saturday because there won't be as much traffic," said Susie.

Thomas's dad, Chris Maddison, has to work on Saturday and so will be following the challenge and cheering on via social media.

The intrepid walker and his mum will be met at the school by his granny and grandad, and baby brother, Blake.

"He is only four, or almost five as he delights in telling us, so we will take plenty of breaks to rest, have a snack or read a short book. He will be accompanied all the way," said Susie.

Money raised by his challenge will be used to help improve the school’s reading area for all of his fellow pupils and Thomas is helping to design it with his teacher.