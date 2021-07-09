Bridgnorth school unveils new house names after 40 years

Year 7 pupils showing off the new Bridgnorth Endowed School house ties that will be introduced this September

Following months of debate, the final decision for the house names at Bridgnorth Endowed School was put in the hands of the community, along with members of the school, and the Latin values theme won with a majority of 41.5 per cent of the vote.

The school said goodbye to its former house names, Hardwicke, Rowley and Washbrook, which have been used for nearly 40 years.

The names were revealed to students and staff as Veritas, meaning truth, Scientia, meaning knowledge, Virtus, meaning courage and Invictus, meaning unconquerable.

Shields adorned with each of the house colours have been designed to reflect the chosen meanings, which are seen as important values that resonate throughout the school.

New ties will also be introduced in September and, in celebration of the house rebrand, the school will cover the cost of a tie for every student.

Senior leader Lisa Tristham said: “This is a change driven by the pupils of our school in its truest sense – something we are incredibly proud of.