Free course for teenagers is a sell-out, says college

Commencing this week, all 200 places on the Concord College programme have been filled with participants from around the world.

Students taking part will have the opportunity to enjoy three weeks of ‘active study’ completing a total of 15 tasks within weekly themes to experience integrated subjects on offer at Concord Summer School.

The course will focus on the ‘see, hear, read, write, do, review’ concept for each task – with teachers sharing bite-sized videos – for an optimal learning experience and to enhance students’ understanding.

“For each week, students will also benefit from study skills workshops," said Summer School director Kari Quant.

“Collectively, topics and study workshops will cover English, art, science, sport, wellbeing and life skills."

The weekly themes include planet earth, global community and the future.

All tasks have been designed to be completed with resources available in the home or outdoors – and students can access the tasks anytime on a dedicated portal to complete at their own pace.

Concord Summer’s senior administrator Sharon Connor said: “The online programme being a sell-out is a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff in ensuring that Concord Summer remains attractive to students, especially as we cannot welcome them in person to Concord again this year due to the pandemic.