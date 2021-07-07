Shropshire College’s university preparation courses fully booked

Students are on waiting lists for these Concord College courses while 15 places remain for those wishing to study engineering – the programme open to applications until the middle of the month.

For the second successive year Concord’s university preparation programme will be delivered online in place of the more normal on-site courses.

The Acton Burnell-based college has announced an inspirational summer programme featuring world-class lectures.

For example, in the engineering course, many diverse specialists of engineering including mechanical, aeronautical, civil and chemical.

Lecturers come from top UK universities, including Imperial and Oxford, and students will learn through real university lectures via the online learning platform.

Speaking of the benefits of the online courses, Concord’s student futures officer Georgina Hercock said: “Running the programme online certainly brings a flexibility element.

“It allows students from all over the world to join, particularly as many of our own Concord students are international and have returned home for the summer.

“More importantly, however, it would be fair to say we have strived to create a programme that really is about preparing students for university. At the same time, give them a realistic insight into what university-style lectures are like.

“The lecturers whom Concord has involved are keen to do this and are offering sessions they would teach their own first or second year level university students.

“In fact, they often tell us themselves how worthy the programme is. This is one of the reasons we have lecturers returning each year to be part of the offering.”

Georgina added: “As well as top academics and professionals, we have some experienced course assistants who will be on hand throughout the duration of the course to answer any questions or offer support.

“We are also planning to hold a graduation day in September for the students to attend.”

The college is accepting a maximum of 30 students per course to ensure effective lecturer-student communication and to maintain the user-friendly atmosphere of learning.

Concord College regards their record of offers from top universities over the past five years as ‘impressive.’