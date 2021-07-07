Presenting awards is final duty for outgoing Rotary club president

John Law with students Adelaide Durnell and Paul Bright

Rotarian John Law, outgoing president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, presented the Shrewsbury Colleges Group Star Awards which recognise students who have overcome adversity and personal challenges.

He described the awards as a ‘truly splendid event’ which he said were ‘incredibly well organised’ by Tracy Cottee, clerk to the board.

Presenting the awards at the London Road Campus, John praised students.

He said: “Congratulations to all who have received a nomination and those receiving their awards.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to continue to support the Star Awards for students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

“Long may we be able to support the Star Awards recipients who were inspirational.”

The scheme has been supported by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club since the awards began in 2017.