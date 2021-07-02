Universities postpone graduation ceremonies until next year

It comes as elsewhere in the country, Cambridge University has resumed in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time since February 2020 – before the first national coronavirus lockdown.

But graduation ceremonies which were due to happen in Shropshire this year are being put back to 2022.

Harper Adams University, near Newport, said options had been explored about how they might be approached in a different way.

Alternatives considered have ranged from multiple socially distanced ceremonies to a virtual celebration or even a drive-through experience.

A decision was eventually made to postpone graduation ceremonies until July next year.

A post on the university's website says: "We have consulted the students’ union and the 2021 final year captains.

"All were clear that graduands would not welcome a virtual event and would prefer to delay the ceremony until a time when the Class of 2021 can genuinely come together at the university for the usual graduation experience, whilst enabling you to celebrate without social distancing, similar restrictions, risks of infection or of last minute cancellation.

"All representatives advised that there is a strong preference to postpone until 2022 to enable everyone to have an opportunity to attend the usual graduation event.

"In light of the above, we have made the decision to postpone your graduation ceremony until July 2022, by which time we hope that we will be able to welcome the whole Class of 2021 to celebrate on campus on the same day.

"We hope that you will agree, as your representatives suggested, that next year’s celebrations will provide the best opportunity to celebrate your incredible efforts to complete your awards in what has been an extremely trying time.

"We really look forward to welcoming you back to campus for your graduation, and wish you all the best for the remainder of the term."

University Centre Shrewsbury is planning to hold its graduation ceremonies in Spring next year.

A spokesman for UCS said: “In light of the ongoing uncertainties around the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for significant advance planning, graduation ceremonies have been postponed for all students this calendar year, including our UCS graduands.

“The university plans to hold these ceremonies in Spring 2022.

“For those students who had their ceremony in 2020 postponed, our aim is that all involved will also be given the opportunity to attend a graduation ceremony in Spring 2022.

“These dates remain subject to change based on a number of factors, including the progression of the pandemic; suitable venues and any potential restrictions that may remain in place.

“Further information on specific dates and times for these ceremonies will be published as soon as possible.

“We realise this may be disappointing but the safety and wellbeing of our graduands and guests are our primary concerns.