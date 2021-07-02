More children told to isolate at Newport secondary school

Burton Borough School in Newport

Half the Year 10 students have been told that their 'school bubble' has been closed after two students tested positive for the virus.

Additional students in Year 7 have also been asked to isolate after one of the students tested positive. This is in addition to three students in Year 7 and one in Year 9 on Thursday.

A letter to parents said a number of staff had also been affected by the recent cases and were isolating.

"We will be assessing the situation over the weekend and will inform families if there are any implications in terms of running the school next week."

A mobile testing unit is in Minsterley following an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to the village primary school.

Shropshire Council has been working with local councillors, the parish council, primary school and Public Health England to contain the spread.

To date, there have been 36 positive cases directly or indirectly linked to the outbreak at the school, which has been closed since June 23. It is due to reopen on Monday now that most staff and students have completed their 10-day self-isolation period.

The council said that given the scale of the outbreak in Minsterley, residents should get a Covid a PCR test. The mobile unit is based at the village hall seven days a week, from 9am to 3pm, until July 11. The council can request to extend this further if necessary.